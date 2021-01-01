Panama City’s Downtown Countdown kicks off 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the New Year approaches, Downtown Panama City is making sure 2020 ends with a bang.

“This is so exciting, this is fun. I love it,” said Panama City Resident, Nicole Chase.

Harrison Avenue was closed off for the evening as people enjoyed live music, restaurants, and vendors as everyone celebrated New Year’s Eve.

With this event, the Downtown Improvement Board was hoping to make Downtown Panama City the place to be, and many people in attendance agreed with that decision.

“We’re happy to see people out here, especially in the tragic times that we’ve been living in, just making people feel like it’s normal and just have a good time out here,” said Panama City Resident, Zavion Taylor.

This countdown also featured several live bands to wrap up 2020 on a positive note.

The Public Eye Sore also projected images on buildings in place of confetti, to light up the street.

The brand new Martin Theater Marquee also showed the countdown to the New Year at midnight as well.

“This is great, anytime a Downtown celebration happens it’s always a lot of fun, everybody is comfortable and safe and just having a great time,” said Tourist Joe Eaton.

Many of the partygoers in attendance say they have high hopes for 2021.

“A little calmer year, people a little more chilled out, and try to get along a little better,” said Eaton.

“The new year, hopefully getting back to the community as a department. Hopefully, we will get more things going out here like this and make more people come out into the community,” said Taylor.

The celebration wrapped up downtown at 1 am.