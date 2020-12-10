Panama City woman makes it her goal to care for elderly dogs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman has opened up her home to not one, but nine elderly rescue dogs.

Jamie Connard said she has a soft spot for older animals and her most recent rescue, a 12-year-old dog named ‘Bubba’ is in need of cataract surgery.

Even though Connard said she loved all animals, older dogs have a special place in her heart.

“For that one life, it’s just special,” Connard said. “It’s special to me. Somebody has got to look out for the elderly ones.”

Bubba is Connard’s most recent adoption and despite his age, she wants to give him the best years of his life.

“Even though he’s 12-ish, he’s very healthy and I just think that it would be wonderful for him to have sight again,” Connard said. “Even if he only lived 2 or 3 more years, wouldn’t that be wonderful to have sight again?”

Connard said she loves adopting senior dogs because even if they live for another 2-3 years, she’s happy to make those years memorable.

“Get an elderly baby. Just try it. It might not live 2 or 3 years but that 2 or 3 years is wonderful,” Connard said. “Wonderful.”

Connard said she encourages people who are looking to adopt a pet to consider the ‘elderly babies’ because she said they will win your heart.

A GoFundMe has been started to help cover expenses for Bubba’s cataract surgery. If you are interested in donating, click here.