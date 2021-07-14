Panama City Police makes arrest in Joe Moody Harris Park vandalism investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two days after naming a suspect, the Panama City Police Department made an arrest in the Joe Moody Harris Park vandalism investigation.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Ricky Frazier in connection to the vandalism. Officials said they were able to identify the suspect through good investigative work.

“The detectives got out there and they stayed after it until they obtained some witness information and they were able to come up with some surveillance video and they just got out there and they just worked on this case hard–did what detectives do,” said Deputy Chief, Mark Smith.

Before his arrest, Frazier was reportedly at a store in Springfield when someone called in a tip.

The Street Crimes Unit followed up and found him wearing a disguise.

“He has chosen to wear a wig, a hat and long sleeve shirt and clothing to conceal his identity,” Smith said.

Frazier is being charged with felony criminal mischief in the form of vandalism — a crime authorities said is punishable by up to five years in prison.

“It certainly sends the message the community that we’re not gonna tolerate this,” Smith said.

Smith said the idea is to bring unity to the area rather than separation and division.

“That’s what that was going to do,” Smith said. “That is what we don’t want. We want just what we’ve had happen here is the community to come together and the folks put together the opportunity to solve this.”

The vandalism sparked a community clean-up at Joe Moody Harris Park and some residents say the spray paint was the last straw. The graffiti has since been removed.