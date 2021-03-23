Panama City man continues search for matching kidney donor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is continuing his search for a matching kidney donor.

Michael Regua was diagnosed with a rare kidney disorder when he was born, called nephrotic syndrome. He has previously had to have a kidney donation from his sister back 12 years ago.

“My sister donated to me the first time in 2009, they said that kidney ran its course for 12 years,” said Regua.

“It seems like a lot to ask of somebody, and if people really put their thought into what they’re giving somebody. I mean he has a whole family that loves him, he takes care of his nieces and nephews,” said Michael’s girlfriend, Jessica Thorburn.

Both family members and Michael’s girlfriend Jessica have tried to match for Michael but unfortunately, did not work out.

“You’re giving somebody their life back. When he gets past this, he doesn’t have to worry about the health problems he’s facing right now, his family doesn’t have to worry about losing him,” said Thorburn.

Regua will be put on dialysis if a match isn’t found for him soon.

“His levels aren’t good. He’s actually going to a cancer doctor because his blood levels are closer to somebody with cancer,” said Thorburn.

The hope now is for someone willing to help with a donation.

“There are just no words you can say. When somebody, you find out there a match and they’re going to donate to you.” said Regua.

According to the Mayo Clinic, most kidney transplant recipients can return to work and other normal activities within eight weeks after surgery.

“You will be up and about in a couple of days, but you will feel tired. You’re going to want to take some time off. When you do go back to work you don’t want to lift anything heavy or strenuous. But it’s actually a pretty quick recovery time for the donor,” said Thorburn.

If you or someone you know would like to help out and be a donor for Michael, you can get more information from the link below.

(1) Find A Match for Mike | Facebook

To contact them directly: amatchformichael@gmail.com

To see if you are a match: https://tulanehealthcare.com/service/transplant-institute