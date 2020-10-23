Panama City Fire Department visits Northside Elementary for Fire Safety Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Pre-K teachers at Northside Elementary say it’s never too soon to start learning about fire safety.

Cindy Phillips, a pre-K teacher for Northside, organized a visit from the Panama City Fire Department to teach kids who to call when there’s an emergency.

Phillips said the Fire Safety Week lessons include teaching kids not to touch hot surfaces or objects and how to prevent fires.

She said she hopes learning about fire safety each year will help kids remember how to stay safe and when to call for help.

“You’re never too young to learn fire safety or just what to do in an emergency and being four and five, you really might have emergencies more often than not so it is good for them to know early,” Phillips said.

Phillips said the students typically go to the fire station but because of COVID-19, the fire department came to Northside to show them the fire stuck and teach them about fire safety.

“It’s kind of nice that they were able to come to us because the kids aren’t as intimidated being here at school as opposed going to a great big fire station,” Phillips said. “Even though we learn about it, they still you know, it’s different atmosphere so being here at school it was a lot easier for them.”