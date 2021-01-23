Panama City and Springfield police investigate Saturday night shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department and Springfield Police are investigating after an apparent shooting on Everitt Avenue in Panama City.

Police and BCSO deputies were on scene around 9 p.m. on Saturday, where they believe one man was shot near 6th Court and Everitt Avenue. According to officers, the victim drove a white pickup truck up the street to E. 5th Street, where he pulled over and then received medical help. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, there is no apparent threat to the public at this point.

The back window of the pickup truck appeared to have been shot out; police had the truck and surrounding areas taped off for about an hour before the vehicle was removed from the scene.

Police said they are questioning two people, the apparent victim and suspect.

As of 10:25 p.m., officers were finishing their on-scene investigation of the shooting and taking another vehicle, a dark-colored sedan from the scene. PCPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the police department at 850-872-3100 or report information anonymously through the PCPD Tip-411 app.