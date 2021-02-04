Over 500 job seekers attend the Bay County virtual job fair

Bay County

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Career Source Gulf Coast didn’t let the pandemic stop them from holding their 34th annual job fair – they just did it virtually. 

Around 550 job seekers registered for the event as well as 130 employers.

Job seekers could enter into the virtual “lobby” and they would see all the options separated by occupation.

They could then choose which ones they want to engage with as well as each of their open positions.

Communications Director Brittany Rock said this job fair was needed after this past year and she is glad it was a success.

“I think it is a great sign that we have over 500 job seekers that are actively looking, registered, and participating,” Rock said. “That is a great sign that they are looking for employment and they are actively putting their resumes in for these job opportunities.”

When job seekers entered each room, they saw a personalized home page based on the company.

They also had the opportunity to chat with employers as well as share their resumes.

