One person killed in Bay County crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A New Port Richey man died Friday afternoon after his van collided with a dump truck.

The crash happened on Highway 77 near Lucy Lane.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the van driven by 63-year-old Jose Ramon Rivera was in the left lane trying to pass a dump truck in the right lane.

“[Rivera] clipped the dump truck, so the right rear of his vehicle collided with the front left tire of the dump truck and induced a spin. The minivan went off the road and rolled,” Lt. Robert Cannon, FHP public affairs officer, said.

Rivera died at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Cannon says Rivera was not wearing his seatbelt during the crash.