One of the victims identified in double homicide

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of one of the victims in Wednesday night’s double homicide.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials said Djuan Marlene Newman, 53, was the woman shot and killed in front of her house on Davies Drive.

It is believed that Newman lived on Davies Drive and was not involved in the altercation between the suspect, Jason Jones, and his other victim.

Deputies said Jones shot his girlfriend in the same area and believe Newman came out of her home to see what was happening when she heard the gunfire.

The other female victim who deputies said was found deceased in Jones’ home on Suncrest Drive has not been released yet.

There is a reward offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting by Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information on the location of Jason Jones, please call the BCSO at 747-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.

If you see Jones please call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach.