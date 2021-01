PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Florida Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a fatal car accident on Thomas Drive.

Officials said they received the call around 11:50 p.m. Monday night.

Troopers said the accident was vehicle versus pedestrian and are still investigating the cause of the accident.

As of early Monday morning, officials could not confirm how many people were involved in the accident but did confirm there were no other injuries in addition to the one fatality.