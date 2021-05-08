One dead, two hospitalized after a three vehicle crash on Highway 231

YOUNGSTOWN Fla. (WMBB) — A 17-year-old girl* is dead and two are in the hospital after a three vehicle crash on Highway 231.

Authorities said the first car was traveling south on 231 when it crossed over the median hitting another car nearly head on.

The car reportedly flipped and ejected two people from the car.

As that was happening, a third car became involved when they hit the first two vehicles and then landed on the shoulder.

The accident blocked off all northbound lanes for a few hours, but is now open as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

Lieutenant Jason King with Florida Highway Patrol was on the scene, and says he wants to remind everyone to drive safe.

“I just want to continue to remind everybody to wear their seatbelts and be aware, drive safe and enjoy the rest of their mothers day weekend,” King said.

Officials say the 17-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger in the first car, also 17-years old, was life flighted to the hospital and is in critical condition. The driver in the second car was 28-years old and was transported by ambulance with serious injuries.

Lieutenant King said FHP is still investigating a cause for the crash

* A prior version of this article was published that stated a 17-year-old boy had died. The article has since been corrected.