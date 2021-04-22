Oceaneering to give Bay County six reels for artificial reef program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s artificial reef system is getting some new materials, courtesy of Oceaneering at Port Panama City.

The manufacturing facility is giving six large reels to the county for the artificial reef program; they’ll be sunk to the reefs to help increase fish populations.

“As we grow our reef system, the habitat for our fish to thrive on the Gulf, the bottom of the Gulf is just sand,” Dozier said. “There are some natural reefs, so we add to that by artificial reefs and that allows the fish to have a habitat to thrive in.”

The large reels are used to wrap the cabling that oceaneering produces, but also make for good reef material if put on the Gulf floor, according to Bay County Commissioner, Bill Dozier.

“We appreciate Oceaneering stepping up and thinking of the reef program and how it benefits the environment through the fishing industry and through the diving community,” he said. “We’re very appreciative of Oceaneering doing that and the Port. The Port has worked in this situation as well.”

The item was added to the agenda during additional comments at Tuesday’s regular meeting by Dozier. He said the commission will now draft up an agreement with Oceaneering to proceed with the reel exchange before planning to sink them on the reef sites.