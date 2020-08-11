Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport to require face masks in terminals

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — To slow the spread of COVID-19, Northwest Florida International Airport (ECP) is requiring all passengers and staff to wear face coverings over their mouth and nose in all areas of the airport beginning Wednesday.

The CDC strongly recommends the use of face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19, as well as social distancing, when possible.

“The safety and security of our passengers and staff has always been our number one priority at ECP,” said Parker W. McClellan, Jr., A.A.E., ECP Executive Director. “Along with our current ECP Ready health and safety measures, face masks will help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The announcement further supports ECP’s airline partners, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines, which require face masks for all staff and passengers throughout their journey including onboard the aircraft.

ECP will continue its current additional safety measures by providing guests with hand sanitizing stations, encouraging social distancing, using plexiglass panels designed for protection, increasing cleaning and encouraging meeters and greeters to wait for passengers in their vehicle.