Nikki Fried visits Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried visited Bay County Thursday. She toured Webb’s Seafood Facility and visited the Florida Department of Agriculture’s Summer food service program, also known as the “Summer Breakspot” in Panama City.



One of her main priorities in office is raising awareness of local food insecurities throughout Florida, especially during the summer months.



“Together we have a mission to make sure we are providing food to all of our citizens here in the county,” said Fried.



Both Panama City and Bay County commissioners joined her to hand out meals to young children and families.



“When kids can’t eat, they can’t learn,” said Fried. When people can’t eat and are finding where their next meal is, they can’t succeed.”



She visited the Beacon of Hope feeding program at Oscar Patterson Elementary School. Mercy Chefs is their sponsor and has served over 100,000 meals in Bay County since Hurricane Michael.



“On behalf of all the city employees and the people of Panama City, we really appreciate the fact that Mercy Chefs has come here and spent their time, effort, money and treasures with us,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki.

