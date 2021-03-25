Newest indictment raises questions about public oversight of half-cent surtax spending

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week’s new indictment in the Lynn Haven corruption case is raising questions about the local half-cent sales tax to improve infrastructure.

Bay County voters passed the 10-year tax in 2016, with shares going to the county and its municipalities based on their population. Local leaders promoted transparency when they asked voters to pass the tax.

However, as the indictment alleges, how that transparency looks on paper and how it actually works could be two different things.

Federal prosecutors said former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson cut a deal that gave a lot of the money to Lynn Haven contractor, James Finch.

“We’re so happy that this half-cent sales tax has passed,” Anderson said in a February 2017 interview. “Lynn Haven is ready and set to go and use it on those items that the voters have asked for.”

When Bay County voters passed the half-cent surtax, they were told there would be citizen oversight over the projects funded with the money. The surtax website even explains how taxpayers can be sure their money is well-spent.

It lists three conditions; by state law, the money “can only be spent on projects in Bay County as specified on the ballot,” “locally-elected leaders must ensure the money is spent properly,” and the “referendum calls for a citizens’ oversight committee,” adding an extra layer of protection to provide even more transparency and accountability.

“Three layers of protection” are listed for the half-cent surtax funding as listed on the surtax website.

“They’re there to make sure that the dollars and cents add up, that the money is being spent on things like road projects, stormwater projects,” explained County Manager of Bay County, Bob Majka, on Monday.

Now, the latest federal indictment calls Lynn Haven’s transparency into question.

Lynn Haven officials typically bid out city projects that cost more than $35 thousand, according to City Manager Vickie Gainer. However, federal prosecutors said former mayor, Margo Anderson, found a way around the bidding process in 2017 by cutting a deal with Phoenix Construction owner James Finch.

The deal allegedly awarded Finch much of the tax revenue for future infrastructure projects, some worth millions, without any of them going out for competitive, potentially less-expensive bids.

“I don’t know if any of that money is under investigation,” Gainer said on Thursday.

All of this supposedly happened even with a citizens’ oversight committee overseeing the processes in Lynn Haven.

“The oversight committee gets all of the invoices, all of the pay requests for that particular year, they look over those invoices,” Gainer said.

The fact is, each governing body (both Bay County and its municipalities) determines the authority of their oversight committees. Some have little or no decision power.

We were unable to contact Mexico Beach city officials to find out if they have an oversight committee, but the County, Panama City Beach, Panama City and all other municipalities in Bay County have one, except for Springfield. Officials there said this week that they don’t need one because all of their surtax funds are currently in an escrow account.

In fairness, the alleged deal between Anderson and Finch, and the creation of the oversight committee in Lynn Haven, happened before Gainer took over as city manager.

“Two city managers ago implemented the oversight of the sales tax,” she said.

Anderson and Finch have denied any wrongdoing.

The county will most likely ask voters to renew the half-cent surtax after it expires in 2026. Millions of dollars have been generated by the tax to help improve local roads, neighborhood flooding issues and other infrastructure issues.

News 13 will be digging deeper into the oversight situation and how cities in Bay County interact with their oversight committees in the coming days.