New Orleans man bikes to Key West to raise awareness for veterans PTSD

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A New Orleans man is biking across the southeast to bring awareness to veterans’ PTSD.

Ricky Folse started his journey on April first and the goal is to arrive in Key West by June.

Along the way, Folse is stopping at homeless veterans’ shelters along the way to volunteer and just let them know they aren’t forgotten.

He said he got this idea after he lost two of his friends who suffered from PTSD.

Folse said right now the goal is Key West, but after he gets there if he’s up for it he plans to bike up to New York to really fight for the cause.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes and go as far as I have to go even if it is New York, the canoe to Mississippi, back whatever it takes to bring national awareness to this cause,” Folse said. “I’m going to do it.”

Wednesday, Folse spent time with veterans agencies here in Panama City Beach and should already be on his way to Port St Joe.

Click HERE for the link to his Facebook page so you can follow his journey and donate to the cause.