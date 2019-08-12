New Mexico Beach city administrator appointed

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It may be seriously damaged by Hurricane Michael but the city of Mexico Beach is still a slice of a paradise.

That’s one of the reasons why the city has a new permanent city administrator.

Andy Anderson last served as the acting deputy city manager for Palm Bay, Florida, and said he had a couple other job offers, but he chose Mexico Beach. He will replace interim city administrator Tanya Castro on August 26.

“I just think this is a beautiful piece of paradise … I’ve always been motivated by getting things done so to come here and try to help rebuild- I think there’s a lot of potential,” Anderson said.

Anderson said while the future now may seem bleak to some, he sees it as bright. Anderson says his primary goal is to maintain the quality of life that was there before Hurricane Michael. His other priorities include rebuilding and managing the budget.

Castro has been working on green spaces and ecotourism for the area, and Anderson thinks that will be a big project for economic development and bringing tourists to the area.

Anderson estimates the area will take five years to recover.

“You don’t want to rush things and do them wrong, you want to do them right and that means if it takes a bit longer, than it takes a little bit longer,” Anderson said. “You don’t wanna do change so overwhelming so quickly that it changes the character of the community. I think that would be the wrong thing to do.”

Anderson will make $85,000 a year.