New K-8 school in Panama City Beach named after local businessman

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The new K-8 school for Bay District Schools will be named after A. Gary Walsingham.

Bay District School officials announced the name for their new school Thursday morning.

In a news conference, officials said Walsingham donated a million dollars to the school. Those funds will be used for STEM materials not provided by the state with a “true environmental and conservation focus.”

The school will serve up to 800 students in grades K-5 first, before expanding to eighth grade.

Now, officials say they need help with choosing school colors, a logo, and a mascot. There is a contest for the public to participate in. You can submit your ideas to BDScomm@bay.k12.fl.us.

