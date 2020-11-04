New fried chicken franchise promises Panhandle a ‘super’ supper

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chick-fil-A has some competition coming as a new premium fried chicken restaurant prepares to open in the Florida Panhandle.

Super Chix: Chicken & Custard offers hand-breaded sandwiches including one called the cheesy BBQ and Nashville Hot, fresh chicken tenders, salads, grilled options, and even frozen treats like custard and hand-spun shakes.

“We are not a fast-food joint,” the eatery said in a news release. Instead, they categorize themselves as a premium, fast-casual dining experience that brings together superior ingredients, preparation methods, and recipes expected of a great dining experience.









The restaurant announced the signing of a new franchise partner group that plans to develop 13 restaurants in Mississippi and across the Florida Panhandle.

In the Panhandle, they plan to open locations in seven different counties: Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Washington, Holmes, and Bay.

“We are pleased with the performance of our restaurants in our existing markets during this challenging period, especially our franchise restaurants in Alabama and our Utah location which is the first SUPER CHIX® restaurant located outside of the Southeastern US,” said CEO Darryl Neider.

To see the full menu, click here.