NSA Panama City to hold anti-terrorism force protection exercise

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Naval Support Activity Panama City will participate in an annual navy-wide, anti-terrorism force protection exercise beginning Monday.

Exercise Citadel Shield and Solid Curtain will test the NSA’s ability to protect their people, equipment and facilities, according to NSA Panama City Commanding Officer Cmdr. Kevin Christenson.

The exercises will occur back-to-back and include reality-based situations.

Christenson said personnel and family members on the base should expect delays when entering, exiting or moving around.

“So if you avoid the area, naturally during the day time… that would help out,” said Leon Leath, NSA Panama City Security Director. “But at the same time, just remember that we are doing this to make sure we are able to do what we need to do and must do to respond.”

The training will run through February 12th.

Officials are also encouraging those who drive past during training to drive slowly and with caution because first responders may be in the middle of a training session.

