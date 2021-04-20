New mayor elected in Parker

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker has a new Mayor.

Andrew Kelly defeated incumbent Rich Musgrave. Kelly got 506 votes and 59.81 percent of the vote. Rich Musgrave got 40.19 percent or 340 votes.

Andrew Kelly said at a public forum that there will be serious changes within city government in his first 30 days if he is elected, including getting the city council more involved, along with focusing on better code enforcement and Hurricane Michael cleanup.

Rich Musgrave (incumbent) said in a statement on Facebook, “I appreciate all the support I’ve received from our community and have enjoyed serving our City. I’m ready for another two years if you are.”

Ronald Chaple defeated Theresa Evans for the Parker Council Member Seat 1

Chaple got 433 votes and 52.74 percent of the vote. Theresa Evans received 388 votes and 47.26 percent of the vote.

In the Council Member Seat 3 race April Gibson defeated Ken Thomas Jr. Gibson received 491 votes and 58.87 percent of the vote. Ken Thomas Jr. got 343 votes and 41.13 percent of the vote.