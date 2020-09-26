Multiple agencies respond to fatal accident on Highway 77

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Highway 77 and E. State Road 388, according to officials on scene.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, they responded to the call in the overnight hours on Friday. Other agencies including the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Bay County Fire Rescue were also on scene.

Troopers said the incident was a motorcycle versus vehicle accident resulting in a fatality.

Traffic was rerouted from Highway 77 down E. Hwy. 388 to Blue Springs Road as of early Saturday morning.

No other details are available at this time; we’ll have more information as it is released from officials.