Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Multiple agencies respond to fatal accident on Highway 77

Bay County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Highway 77 and E. State Road 388, according to officials on scene.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, they responded to the call in the overnight hours on Friday. Other agencies including the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Bay County Fire Rescue were also on scene.

Troopers said the incident was a motorcycle versus vehicle accident resulting in a fatality.

Traffic was rerouted from Highway 77 down E. Hwy. 388 to Blue Springs Road as of early Saturday morning.

No other details are available at this time; we’ll have more information as it is released from officials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Doctors react to phase three announcement

Port St. Joe beats Rutherford

Bay County Chamber of Commerce honors hard working businesses

Lawyer representing the owner's of Battle Memorial Funeral Home speaks out

All restrictions are lifted on Florida restaurants and bars just in time for Oktoberfest

Alaqua Animal Refuge had to swim their farm animals to safety after Sally flooding

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the