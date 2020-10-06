Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Mother charged after baby car death

Bay County
Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Megan Dauphin Tuesday in connection to the death of her baby on September 2.

Deputies responded to her home after she discovered she had left her baby in her vehicle unattended for several hours.

On Tuesday, investigators revealed drug paraphernalia, consistent with methamphetamine, was found in the home the day of the incident. A toxicology report confirmed Dauphin was under the influence of meth the morning she left her infant in the vehicle.

Dauphin was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child and booked into the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Virtual Pirates of the High Seas Fest begins

Former Bozeman quarterback Jordan Rosalis seriously injured after car accident in Iowa

Road Improvements

Rowlette Bryant

FEMA trailer deadlines extended

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the