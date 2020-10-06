Mother charged after baby car death

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Megan Dauphin Tuesday in connection to the death of her baby on September 2.

Deputies responded to her home after she discovered she had left her baby in her vehicle unattended for several hours.

On Tuesday, investigators revealed drug paraphernalia, consistent with methamphetamine, was found in the home the day of the incident. A toxicology report confirmed Dauphin was under the influence of meth the morning she left her infant in the vehicle.

Dauphin was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child and booked into the Bay County Jail.