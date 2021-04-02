More vaccination appointments available in Bay county

Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Resilience American Communities of Bay County or RAC has teamed up with the Florida Department of Emergency Management to offer more than 300 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Vaccinations will take place Sunday, April 18, at Oakland Terrace administration building, located at 1900 W. 11th Street in Panama City, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

You must make an appointment in advance and can do so by clicking here.

The vaccine will be available to anyone 18 years and older who makes an appointment to secure their spot on April 18.

