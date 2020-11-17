More 5G coming to the Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Michael, Verizon Wireless invested $25,000,000 in the Panhandle to make it the 12th market in the country to have 5G Ultra Wideband.

Now, they’re expanding in the area by adding even more 5G as part of their 5G Nationwide Network.

Kate Jay, Verizon spokesperson said the Panhandle is unique because it will soon carry both networks.

“So this is separate from Ultra Wide Band,” Jay said. “If you look at Bay County and the surrounding areas, you’ve got both 5G Ultra Wide Band and then 5G Nationwide.”

When Hurricane Michael swept the Florida Panhandle, it left residents without running water and power. In addition to going without these everyday necessities, Verizon Wireless customers had to live without a properly functioning phone.

Jay said Verizon always prides itself on reliability, but residents went weeks without coverage.

“When it comes to Hurricane Michael, I mean, that was an unprecedented storm,” Jay said. “I was there on the ground in the days after and I mean, I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Jay said her company learned a lot from the Hurricane Michael outage.

“We also were able to really invest a lot of money into safelight assets,” Jay said. Again if we experience something like that, whether it’s that bad or just a lesser version of that, we have the assets we need to bring in and get connected.”

After the storm, Verizon decided to do something different for Bay County and the surrounding areas as a commitment to helping the area rebuild.

“We are going to be here and be part of the rebuilding. That’s again why we invested that $25,000,000 in the Panhandle to be sure that our customers could stay connected, and have access to that latest and greatest 5G,” Jay said. “A tough experience for our customers there, a tough experience for our team who prides itself for providing that connectivity.”

The tough experience required a lot of work on Verizon’s end, work that included installing small cell 5G towers all around the city.

“The key piece of 5G is called a small cell,” said Jay. “The desire to use more and more data, that just continues to grow, so in order to stay ahead of customers’ needs.”

Verizon wouldn’t comment on how many 5G towers are currently in and coming to the area, but, Keith Bryant, Public Works director for Bay County said they have to apply for a permit first.

“This number is just from Bay County, I know that Verizon has received 38 permits and ATT has received 20 permits for the 5G towers,” Bryant said. “I’m not sure how many have actually been completed as far as construction.”

Bryant said that’s only for Bay County and each city would need to approve their own permits.

“We review everything that’s constructed within the county right-of-way,” Bryant said. “This is just the county right-of-way, all the other cities, they’re responsible for their road right-of-ways.”

The City of Panama City said currently, they have 11 right-of-way permits for about 72 towers.

Jay said these small cell towers must be installed above ground. Anyone with underground utilities will still have to get above ground towers installed.

“They are foundational to 5G, but customers, 4G LTE customers, they’re going to benefit from it as well,” Jay said. “These are, as we like to say, hiding in plain sight. They’re designed to be low and tight, either attaching to existing utility poles or sometimes we do have to install poles.”

But not all 5G is created equal and Jay said it also depends on what phone you have.

“You do need a 5G capable device with the 5G radios built into the phone,” Jay said. “All of the phones that we are launching now, including the newly announced iPhone 12’s, they are all 5G capable.”

Jay said having both 5G networks makes the Panhandle at the forefront of technology.

“5G, especially Ultra Wideband is really going to be a transformative technology,” Jay said. “We believe it’s going to usher in the fourth industrial revolution. But we’re just at the beginning of it. A lot of it’s in that ideation phase.”