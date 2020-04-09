Mom creates a makeshift ninja mask with long-sleeve shirt

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When the Centers for Disease Control came out with new guidelines regarding facial mask coverings, Mimi Hester got an idea to help convince her 5-year-old son, Alex, to cover his face if they ever needed to go out in public.

The solution she came up with was simple: make wearing a mask fun by turning the chore into a game.

Hester said that she based the idea off of a tutorial she watched when her son was a toddler.

“Alex loves dressing like a ninja sometimes and it just hit me the other day that it would be easy for parents to make the mask situation more fun for their kids,” Hester said.

Hester said she knows the mask might not be perfect but it has an added benefit because it covers more than just the mouth and the nose.

“It also covers their hair which is known to absorb a lot of pollutants and particles,” Hester said. “It covers your face and your hair, and it’s fun for the kids.”

According to the CDC, officials advise the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

They said these coverings can be made from household items or common materials and surgical masks or N-95 respirators should be reserved for healthcare workers.

Hester said she isn’t an expert on the subject and she doesn’t want parents to assume she is.

“I don’t know how legit the t-shirt mask is, but you can always put another mask underneath to be extra cautious,” Hester said.

Hester said Alex loves to wear his makeshift ninja mask at home but she doesn’t have any plans to take him out in public until the pandemic has passed.

“I haven’t taken Alex out since we’ve been under self-isolation orders,” Hester said, “but if I had to, I know he’d be cool with wearing the mask.”