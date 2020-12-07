Mexico Beach hosts annual tree light ceremony and golf cart parade

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a cheery night in Mexico Beach as many residents showed up to celebrate the holiday season.

Sunday was their annual tree lighting ceremony, and for the third year in a row, it was in a different location.

Kimberly Shoaf, Mexico Beach, Community Council President said for almost 30 years, it was held at Sunset Park on the beach.

“Unfortunately, the park hasn’t been restored to its glory from Michael so we’ve made an alternate location but it’s still a beautiful sight with plenty of room for people to come out and enjoy the festivities,” Shoaf said.

But Mexico Beach is strong, and like everything else, they’ve learned to adapt and overcome. Al Cathy, Mexico Beach Mayor said they have grown stronger.

“What we see tonight I think is in itself, telling of our community,” Cathy said.

Many residents showed up with smiles, excitement, and lots of cheer.

“The favorite part was spending time with family,” said 7-year-old Liam Bloomquist.

“It makes everyone come together and just feel really proud of what they have and they are excited to share it with others,” Shoaf said.

Instead of a traditional parade, Mexico Beach keeps things casual, hosting a golf cart parade for nine years now. It’s grown from 10 to over 10 golf carts.

“They’ve brought Santa with them in their fire truck and so it’s amazing to see what people can do and be creative with their golf carts and a bunch of Christmas lights and tinsel,” Shoaf said.

“I like when Santa was in the fire truck,” said 7-year-old Piper Price.

The Christmas tree will remain lit until New Years Day.