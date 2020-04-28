Mexico Beach eases beach-goer restrictions

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With some counties opening their beaches completely, Mexico Beach has eased back on their restrictions.

For the past several weeks, beach goers have been only allowed to be on the beaches for recreational purposes such as fishing or exercising, but nothing else.

At Tuesday’’s city council meeting, council members decided to ease the restrictions on belongings brought to the beach. Now beach goers are able to bring towels, chairs, and coolers as well.

However the limited hours remain the same, from 6 am to 9 am and 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

City officials say they are following in neighboring counties footsteps and feel like this was a necessary step for those who venture out onto the white sands.

“Gulf County did that. And that’s been the biggest issue that we’ve had since we started the time restrictions, is with the fisherman. They need stuff, they need carts, they need their chairs and looking at it we didn’t see that as a big deal,” said Mayor of Mexico Beach, Al Cathey.

The Mexico Beach City Council will meet again at 9 am on Friday morning to discuss the full opening of the beaches.