Mercy Chefs sponsors food giveaway at a Southport Church

SOUTHPORT Fla.(WMBB) –Volunteers from Southport Community Holiness Church partnered with Mercy Chefs for a food giveaway Saturday morning.

Hundreds of cars lined up to get their box of food filled with fruits, dairy and protein items.

8,000 pounds of food was given out at the event putting smiles on the faces of those receiving and giving.

Donovan Cox, the church’s pastor said it feels especially good to help others during the holiday season and he would do this everyday if he could.

“Folks are just going through a hard time with jobs and being shut down,” Cox said. “Hey, we just want to be able to help when we can, that’s it. We may not be able to help everybody but what we can we’ve gotta do.”

If you are still in need of food – Mercy Chefs will be holding another pop-up food drive at Oscar Patterson Elementary, Monday at nine a.m.