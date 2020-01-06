LIVE NOW /
Mentor Monday: Desiree and Kain with Big Brothers Big Sisters of NWFL

Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida, Paula Shell, one in three children will grow up without someone to look up to.

In Bay County, that’s more than 7,000 kids.

In honor of National Mentoring Month, every Monday in January, News 13 will show you a Bay county mentor who is proving it only takes a little bit of time to make a big difference.

Desiree is a “big sister” to Kain. They were matched two years ago.

They both have a love for animals and spend time together going to the pet store and dog park with Desiree’s chihuahuas.

Kain wasn’t sure what he wanted to do when he grew up but said thanks to Desiree, he knows it will have something to do with working in the animal field.

There are currently 49 children on the waiting list with the agency in need of a mentor.

You can call 763-KIDS if you’re interested in volunteering and learning more about the program.

