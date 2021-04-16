Lynn Haven Garden Club to host semi-annual Plant and Rummage Sale

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– Spring has officially sprung and if you’re looking to beautify your backyard then look no further than the Lynn Haven Garden Club’s semi-annual Plant, Bake, and Rummage sale.

“There’s something for everyone,” said club President, Pat Wood.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. April 17, at Roberts Hall in Lynn Haven, located at 831 Florida Ave.

There will even be a raffle featuring merchandise and gift cards from local vendors.

The proceeds go towards the garden club’s community projects, so while you are beautifying your backyard with purchased plants, you are also contributing to beautifying the community.

Some of the local projects include a scholarship fund for students, as well as beautifying the intersection of 9th Street and Florida Ave. in Lynn Haven, cleaning up the garden at Lynn Haven Elementary, and adding a pocket park at the corner of 9th Street and Illinois Ave.

Much of these areas needed cleaning up after damage from Hurricane Michael.

“Our goal is to educate and beautify wherever we can,” Wood said.

Wood said the Lynn Haven Garden Club is constantly looking for more volunteers so if you are interested you can find more information here.