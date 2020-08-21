Lynn Haven allegations raise questions about ‘local preference’ policies

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The newest Lynn Haven indictment has raised more questions with it’s accusations of bid fixing by local companies on road and construction projects.

A number of local governments, like Bay County, Panama City and Lynn Haven have bidding processes that favor local companies, called ‘local preference’ policies.

“We’re going to continue to work with the best people, for the best price to do the best jobs for the citizens of the county,” said Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts on Thursday.

Bay County contractors like George Roberts say that the policies are good for local businesses like his.

“You’re putting local money back into the local area,” Roberts said.

Keeping local dollars in the local economy is the goal of the policy, but some believe local preference sometimes discourages out of town businesses from bidding, reducing competition and raising prices.

Former Bay County commissioner and Panama City Beach mayor, Mike Thomas, said he’s never been for it.

“It gives an unfair advantage to one company over another,” Thomas said. “I just think it’s wrong. I think it was wrong from the start, I’ve caught a lot of grief for it, but I’m not the one they’re investigating either.”

Now with the claims that local companies are engaged in rigging the bidding, Griffitts said local preference policies may need to be re-examined.

“How this shakes out over the next few months or years, could change a lot of things, how we do business around here,” he said, adding that local preference is always on the table able to be discussed and changed in the future. “We’re going to continue to watch this very closely and if it looks like local preference is a problem, it will absolutely be discussed.”

You can read the full indictment and bid fixing allegations by unnamed local companies by clicking here.