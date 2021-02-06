Local wedding planner says smaller weddings could be here to stay after the pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local event planner said she was worried about the future of her business as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lateesha Steele is the owner of Perfectly Planned Events in Panama City.

She said at the beginning of the pandemic, she was fearful she would be forced to go out of business.

However, she said business is beginning to pick back up in 2021.

She said more people are calling for elopements or weddings with around 20 guests.

Steele said she thinks even after the pandemic, “microweddings” will be here to stay.

“I definitely believe it’s here to stay. It’s budget friendly, it’s easier on your pocket, and you still get to enjoy life after,” Steele said. “You don’t have to pay for your wedding three to four years later. So I think it’s a great idea and I think a lot more packages with ‘microweddings’ are coming up.”

Steele said during the pandemic, they have been offering masks and sanitizing stations at their planned events. She said their goal is to make sure people feel comfortable at their events during this time.