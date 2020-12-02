Local volunteers recognize World AIDS Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Local volunteers are recognizing ‘World AIDS Day’ by helping to educate people on the realities of living with the disease.

‘BASIC’ of Northwest Florida’ is testing those who are in danger of contracting the disease and sharing the message that HIV and AIDS is treatable.

They observed today by offering testing all day long at their center as well as going out into the community to share their message.

The center’s director of education, Jermaine Daniels, wants to remind everyone that HIVand AIDS treatment has come a long way.

If you would like to be tested for HIV or AIDS, you can go by their center at 432 Magnolia Ave in Panama City, each week day from 8 am until 5pm.