Local volunteers recognize World AIDS Day

Bay County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Local volunteers are recognizing ‘World AIDS Day’ by helping to educate people on the realities of living with the disease.

‘BASIC’ of Northwest Florida’ is testing those who are in danger of contracting the disease and sharing the message that HIV and AIDS is treatable.

They observed today by offering testing all day long at their center as well as going out into the community to share their message.

The center’s director of education, Jermaine Daniels, wants to remind everyone that HIVand AIDS treatment has come a long way.

If you would like to be tested for HIV or AIDS, you can go by their center at 432 Magnolia Ave in Panama City, each week day from 8 am until 5pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Bay County's Gay-Straight Alliance Clubs collecting Christmas toys for children in need

Local volunteers recognize World AIDS Day

Panama City doctors are saving lives with next-generation heart technology

florida reaches one million covid cases

ACIP votes 13-1 to approve interim recommendation

President-elect Joe Biden introduces economic team

More Local News

Don't Miss