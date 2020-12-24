Local urgent cares see more last minute COVID-19 tests before Christmas

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local urgent cares are seeing a surge in rapid COVID-19 testing before Christmas day and say they’re doing everything they can to help the community know their COVID status.

Marla Denecky, a family nurse practitioner for Emerald Coast Urgent Care said more people are wanting peace of mind before visiting their families on Christmas day.

“This week, we’ve probably had an increase of at least 20 to 30 patients a day that we’re testing,” Denecky said.

Denecky said this spike in testing doesn’t come as a surprise since the number of positive cases began to increase after Thanksgiving.

“It is a lot of people, but they’re really being proactive for themselves and their family members going into the holidays,” Denecky said.

However, she said at one point they were unsure if they would have enough rapid tests to get through the holiday season.

“A few weeks ago, there was a backorder of the rapid COVID test, so we didn’t know if we were going to have any” Denecky said. “So then we did get some tests that were flu and COVID so we could test all three because, in addition to COVID, we’re also seeing flu right now as well.”

On Monday, Denecky saw 95 patients but she says their staff and facility was ready for the rush.

“So they’re really prepared for this all year long, and then they just come with a good attitude every morning and we try to see as many patients as we can,” Denecky said.

Denecky wants to remind everyone to stick to the social distancing basics this Christmas in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“People should just remain cautious,” Denecky said. “Wear your mask, stay 6 feet apart, if you don’t feel good stay home if you’ve been contacted by contract tracing by the health department, just do what they tell you to do so we can really slow this virus.”