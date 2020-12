BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Local army troops were treated to a breakfast Saturday morning at ECP airport before departing for a training for deployment.

The army troops came from Fort Rucker.

The meals were provided by the ECP Military Welcome Center, Boy Scout Troop 323 and local Seacadets.

The organizations involved said they wanted to show support for troops who won’t be able to spend the holidays with loved ones.

They said they plan to repeat the effort when the troops return on Jan. 3.