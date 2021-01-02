Local restaurants look ahead to New Year opportunities after 2020 challenges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After an extremely tough year for restaurants locally and nationwide, the New Year comes with a reflection on how 2021 could be different.

Local restaurant owners say the challenges of 2020 were tough but taught lessons as they move forward.

“It was trying times to say the least,” said Vince Greiner, owner of Patches Pub in Panama City Beach. His restaurant was one of many that faced a tough situation when dining rooms were required to close due to COVID-19 restrictions, and take-out ordering was the only option.

“It was a little slow and very stressful,” Greiner said. “It was stressful for everybody, both customers and other businesses.”

In Downtown Panama City, Kim Stiegler owns The Place; she said while take-out and curbside pick-up was an adjustment, there are silver linings.

“It kind of forced us to come into the current times and get updated with everything which was pretty exciting,” Stiegler said. “So now we have online ordering and things that we probably wouldn’t have made time for previously. ”

She said there was another plus from the experience as well.

“The ability to really get to know our customers on a more personal level because of all the phone-in orders and taking it to the curb,” she explained.

Greiner said the customers are what it’s all about, and make the area so great to be a part of.

“They came out and they supported every business here,” he said. “That’s what our community is about.”

Looking ahead, he and Stiegler are optimistic about 2021.

“The goals are to make everybody feel comfortable,” Greiner said. “We want to welcome in our tourists, our locals.”

“We just want to continue to grow with our community and be here to support anything that they may need,” Stiegler said.