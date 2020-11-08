Local parties react to apparent Joe Biden win

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The election might be over but local parties say that doesn’t mean the work should stop.

As of November 7, Joe Biden was projected to be the 46th President, and Kamala Harris, the first woman Vice President.

Alvin Peters, director of the Biden victory center with the Bay County Democratic Party said the Democrats are excited about the history that was made.

“Democrats are so happy to have the first woman vice-president, the first woman of color in office nationally,” Peters said. “It means a lot to the progress and to the opportunity that all Americans and particularly young women can aspire to.”

Even though a Biden victory is a let down for Republicans, they aren’t ready to riot or protest the outcome.

Debbie Wood, Bay County Republican Chairman said we’ve lost this particular battle but we have not lost the country.

“They’re not down there burning down the streets, burning down the cities, rioting, looting, whatnot,” Wood said. “I’m not happy with the outcome of the election, obviously, but I respect the outcome of what goes ahead in the future and I would never consider picking up a rock or burning a flag.”

Both parties fought hard for their candidate and believe they were successful in Bay County.

“Obviously Florida was a disappointment for Democrats but here locally, we did better than last time, substantially better than last time,” Peters said.

“The Republican Party in Bay County did great,” Wood said. “And again, “It’s not just a Republican versus Democrat issue, it’s an issue of conservative values in which our country was founded on.”

Wood said Republicans should take the outcome as motivation to work harder.

But Trump has yet to concede. He released a statement on Saturday about his plans moving forward.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” Trump wrote.

The Democratic Party said that they expect the voting fraud and conspiracy to be resolved very soon.

“Every vote has been counted. The votes on election day, the votes that were early and the votes that came in by mail,” Peters said. “All these conspiracy accusations, it really just needs to dissipate with time.”

For now, the Republicans remain in control of the Senate but Wood’s said that there is a Senate race coming up soon.

“We cannot allow what happened in the other states to happen in Florida,” Woods said. “We need to make sure we keep Governor Desantis firm. We’ve got a US Senate race coming up in Florida, we’ve got a ton of congressional races coming up in Florida. We need to work on that, focus on that, that’s the future — we can’t change the past.”

The Democratic party also agreed that the fight is not yet over because, in 2022, Florida will vote for their next governor.

“There’s not much rest in Florida. And once again people will have a chance to decide whether or not the incumbents, who are all Republicans in the county, and for the most part in this state, have handled this virus properly,” Peters said. “We have to get some control of this virus before we can really fully enjoy our economy again.”