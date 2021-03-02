Local man showcases new spirit brand with cocktail competition

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County native, Lucciano Berninzon has returned to the Panhandle to launch his new worldwide spirits brand, Cocalero.

Tuesday night he hosted a bartending competition with the new alcohol to showcase the different specialty cocktails that can be made.

Berninzon says he wanted to host the launch here in Panama City Beach because it holds a special place in his heart since he grew up here.

The Cocalero Mixology Bartender Contest was the first of its kind and showcased five different bartenders from around Bay County, and different combinations of what they could make with this new spirit brand.

“It’s actually a very, very good, smooth spirit that is being used essentially to mix a lot of different cocktails. People are cooking with it, baking with it. And as I mentioned to a couple of people here earlier before I even wake up in the morning, my partners and I are selling over half a million cases of this stuff in 32 countries worldwide, before we even start doing business here in the US, its a really a great product.” said Berninzon

Berninzon says he is happy to announce that you can find the cocalero spirit in places like Newbys, Beach Liquors, and other local spots.