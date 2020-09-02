Local librarian chosen for national award

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lemony Snicket Prize is a national award given to a noble librarian who is faced with adversity. The national award was given this year to a Bay County Outreach Librarian.

Hurricane Michael devastated the Bay County community in 2018. After severe damage to her own home, Librarian Heather Ogilvee grabbed what she could, including books, puzzles, and games, anything she could salvage to still go out and help in the community.

Now most of the work she does now continues in the same fashion.

“I work with adults and book clubs and talking at events, meeting people having coffee shop events, poetry, readings, writing workshops,” said Ogilvee.

Ogilvee works with schools and churches in an effort to share her love of reading.

“Try to build a stronger community by building resilience, and improving literacy and compassion and a lot of things that are very important to me and bringing the library to the community,” said Ogilvee.

She also works with retirees.

“We have a lot of seniors right here in our own community who can’t use the library or don’t use the library and oftentimes it’s because of dementia, so I’ve developed library services for people with dementia. Now I teach people all over the country to work with and develop dementia-friendly libraries and library services,” said Ogilvee.

With all of her work combined, other library administrators felt she was worthy of the award and nominated her.

“I was deeply shaken and moved by it, it’s a wonderful opportunity” said Ogilvee.

Ogilvee says she will receive the award during the American Library Association’s virtual conference in January.

“It makes me cry when I think about how not only do I have an amazing time every day, having so much fun doing my work that sometimes I forget it’s work but also other people are on board with it,” said Ogilvee.