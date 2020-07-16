Local high schooler chosen by Harvard

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local 9th grade student has been chosen for a big honor! Arnold Student, Jenna Barker, was selected as a delegate for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

It is an honors-only program for students who want to become physicians or go into the medical field.

Since a young age, Jenna tells us she has been interested in the medical field and has always had a passion for anything science related.

Nominated to the program by a Nobel Prize winning doctor, she is invited to attend based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination.

She says the nomination letter originally came as a shock.

“Last year in eighth grade we took a survey, as students took a survey, about colleges and what we want to study in college. I listed that I wanted to go in the medical field and then I listed a lot of top medical colleges. I was very excited because it was a letter from Harvard and I am only in ninth grade so it’s pretty exciting,” said 9th grader, Jenna Barker.

Jenna will participate in the program in November, where she will learn about what to expect in medical school, different medical devices and other cutting edge technology.