Local gym breaks down fitness resolution tips for the new year

Bay County

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — As we kick 2020 to the curb, many people may be setting goals early in the year to start 2021 off on a better note, including dedicating time to physical fitness.

In fact, polls conducted at the start of 2020 showed more than 50 percent of those reportedly making a New Year’s resolution would be choosing to improve their physical health as their top goal.

If that statistic is any indication, 2021 could prove to be another year where working out, joining a gym, or being active takes a top priority on resolution lists.

For those joining the fitness train in the new year, Anytime Fitness Callaway Co-Owner Liz Hunt, said the most important way to start is by “shaking off the stress” of making a resolution and instead dedicate the coming year to developing an active lifestyle at your own pace.

Hunt joined News 13 This Morning for other fitness tips, which can be seen in the segment above.

Also find Anytime Fitness Callaway on Facebook here for more.

