Local good samaritan couple rescues stranded kayaker

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Ricardo Simpson said he has a lot to be thankful for.

“If it wasn’t for the boaters, I probably would’ve gotten stranded, sunk and probably died out there,” Simpson said.

Simpson loves to go out on the water, but when he decided to head out and fish near the DuPont Bridge on Wednesday, his kayak began to sink.

“It started tilting on one side and then just gave out and flipped over. I was out there in the water for 20 minutes freezing,” Simpson said.

Simpson was wearing a life jacket, but he had no way to reach for help as his cellphone stopped working when it touched the water.

“It was pretty scary. I never had anything like that happen to me before,” Simpson said.

That’s when Harriet and Kenny Taylor just happened to be passing by in their boat, when they heard a weird nose in the distance.

“I look over there and I saw the top of his kayak out of the water and heard him yell again, and by then he was very weak,” Taylor said.

Taylor said she and her husband were happy to be in the right place at the right time to help save Simpson.

“God had us in the right place to help him,” Taylor said.

Simpson said he agrees.

“I don’t know what I would do if they wasn’t there,” Simpson said.

And the couples kindness did not stop there. Simpson had invested over $1600 dollars into his kayak and the Taylors said they want to get him out on the water as soon as possible. They posted in a local Facebook group about Simpson’s situation asking the community for help.

So far someone has donated a new kayak to him, in addition to a boating safety course.