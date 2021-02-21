Local doctor acknowledges COVID case decline in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– As more vaccine options become available throughout the country, there is concern whether all vaccines are created equal and are effective.

Dr. Azam said she is looking forward to more options that could be on the horizon like a single dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, or the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is only offered in the U.K. right now. She said the research right now is showing these vaccines will also be effective in mitigating the spread of the virus.

Dr. Azam said the vaccine rollout process has been difficult to navigate, but she believes Florida is doing a great job. She has begun to see results of vaccination within the Bay County community.

“You know the vaccine rollout hasn’t been as smooth as we wanted it and as we were expecting but I am seeing a decline in cases, so we are getting to the herd immunity level,” Dr. Azam said.

Dr. Azam is still encouraging her patients to take precautions like mask-wearing and hand-washing to avoid the spread of COVID-19.