Local bar hosts car wash to raise money for Panama City Beach Pride

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Pride Month kicked off this week, and one local business shared the message of the month in a unique way.

Splash Bar on Thomas Drive hosted a donation-based car wash to help raise money for Panama City Beach Pride.

Employees and drag queens of the bar put on their swimsuits and worked together to clean some cars.

They said that they want to give back to the community that has supported them all year long.

Robert Sharp, also known as the drag queen China Moon, said he was proud to join his friends in spreading the message of Pride Month.

“It just feels good to be able to express the fact that we are gay, that we are here, that we can be who we want to be,” Sharp said. “So we feel proud for that… We’re happy to be who we are, and we’re here raising money for it.”

They also raised money to offset costs for entertainment for Panama City Beach Pride Week, which will be celebrated at the end of this month.