PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The trial for Richard Albritton III on DUI charges is expected to begin Tuesday.

A jury was selected in the case Monday morning.

This is Albritton’s fourth DUI charge. In each of the three previous cases, Albritton was able to plea to a lesser charge.

While Albritton was awaiting trial for this case, he was arrested a fifth time and accused of a hit and run. Investigators said alcohol wasn’t a factor in that case.