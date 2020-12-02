Local attorney admits to attempting to register to vote in Georgia for January election

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A local attorney is under investigation for something he insists was a joke.

Tuesday, News 13 reported how Bay County Private Attorney Bill Price encouraged Bay County Republicans to register to vote in Georgia for the upcoming senatorial run-offs. Georgia officials now say Price followed through on his own advice.

Back in November, Price spoke to members of the Bay County Republican Party of Florida about how important it was for Republicans to maintain control of the U.S. senate.

He told the group he was going to move to Georgia and register to vote just so he could participate in January’s run-off election for two U.S. Senate seats.

“I’m moving to Georgia, I’m changing my voter registration right now and I’m inviting two million people to be my roommate if they want,” Price said. “We’ll make room for you at the dinner table, but we have to win that election in Georgia.”

Price went on to say he was moving in with his brother in Hiram, Georgia which is in Paulding County.

When we spoke to Price this Tuesday, he insisted it was all a joke.

“It was just a joke,” Price said, “I’m not moving anywhere, I haven’t changed my voter registration, I’m not intending to change my voter registration.”

But Georgia elections officials aren’t laughing.

According to Paulding County Supervisor of Elections, Deidre Holden, Price did register on-line to vote in Paulding County through the Secretary of State’s office.

“The Facebook live was on November the 7th and he did state in his video that he would be registering ‘moving’ to Georgia the next day and the date of this application is in fact November the 8th,” Holden said.

Holden said Price’s voter registration application is classified as “pending” due to a lack of proper identification.

“The state investigation division from the Secretary of State’s Office has opened a case on this,” Holden said. “They are actually the ones who alerted me to get me to kind of flag the address to see if we have an influx of registrations going to that address.”

Price said the video got more press than he was expecting. It has since been deleted from the local Republicans’ Facebook page.

A national news agency reported that Price admitted to the on-line registration, but said he did it to prove how the elections system is flawed.

News 13 tried to contact Price Wednesday about this new information.

His office was locked and he did not respond to messages left with his staff.