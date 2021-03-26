Local agencies partnering to prevent accidental infant sleeping deaths with new initiative

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and the Healthy Start Coalition of Bay County have teamed up with Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, local law enforcement, and local first responders to end children dying in our community from unsafe sleep.

The initiative, “Sleep Safe Bay,” began in February and has been going very well according to its founders.

According to the Florida Department of Children and families, children under the age of one represent nearly 100% of unsafe sleep fatalities in Florida, making unsafe sleep a leading cause of preventable infant death in our state.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions on what safe sleep looks like which is why the campaign is launched. What we want parents to know is that kids need to sleep alone, on their back, and in a crib with nothing else in the crib,” said Stephanie Wood, the Healthy Start Program coordinator.

In Bay County, 14 infants have lost their lives, in the last five years. To put that in perspective, that’s almost the size of a single kindergarten class.

“I have been in this line of work for fourteen years now and I have just seen these deaths come across my desk and it was just time to do something,” said Wood.

Fatalities attributed to unsafe sleep can occur when a caregiver shares a bed with a baby, or if a baby is put to sleep with pillows, bumpers, blankets, and stuffed animals.

“Any items that are placed in the crib can cause suffocation, just a simple blanket can cover their face and they are unable to move the blanket out of their face,” said Wood.

It’s also unsafe for the baby to put to bed in any position other than their back or other unsafe sleeping environments such as a chair or sofa.

During this campaign, partner agencies are providing informational awareness materials for new moms and caregivers with the messaging of “A…B…C…” which means alone, back, and crib.

They’re also using “This side up” drawing attention to the fact babies are safest when sleeping on their back.

The Healthy Start Coalition is also providing a safe sleep sac to new moms who deliver at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

Wood said they will continue to advocate for the cause until the problem no longer exists in the community. Wood said the program, although new, has been going very well.

350 sleep sacs have been handed out so far, and parents are even asking for the bags upon delivery.

Wood also said they are working to expand the initiative to other counties.