Labor Day weekend having a positive effect on local businesses

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Labor Day Weekend is wrapping up and local businesses are happy to see the influx of tourists.

Whether people laid out at the beach, went out to eat, or took part in other festivities, it was a busy weekend over in Panama City Beach.

While many people spent their weekend at the beach, that was not the only place in Panama City Beach saw crowds of people this labor day weekend.

While things do look a little different due to COVID-19 and restaurants serving at only 50% capacity, owners of several local spots say they are happy to see many people coming in their doors. Saying things started picking up around Thursday.

“I think it was a little slower at the beginning of the week. Wednesday and Thursday weren’t as busy as they were last year, but the weekend has been fantastic. I don’t think there was as big of a crowd here during the week, like I said Friday night took a boom, but Thursday and Wednesday were off from last year,” said Owner of Firefly Restaurant, Dave Trepanier.

“So far it’s been a strong weekend, the week started out kind of slow. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday were real slow, we got caught off guard Thursday when we had a big rush of people with not enough staff,” said Owner of Sandbar restaurant, David Humphreys.

Some businesses are serving by reservation only to preserve crowd control, while others had lines of people waiting for a table.

“We’ve been sold out the last couple nights, but we have an open door, so there’s wiggle room for walk-ins, but for the most part it’s just bring them on in,” said Trepanier.

“We’ve seen a lot of people, a lot of good families, people seem to be having a really good time on the beach,” said Humphreys.

As this is one of the last big weekends of tourism season, it was a much needed rush of customers for many local spots.

“It’s about as good as last year, for Labor Day, but this year it’s so much more important for us, we basically had no Spring between the people afraid of the virus, and the government clamping down on businesses. We almost got put out of business. So it’s very important for us this season to have a good strong season,” said Humphreys.