Kindergarten screenings kicking off this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the start of school nearing, kindergarteners beginning school for the first time have a special opportunity.

Kindergarten screenings are available for each student beginning class by appointment.

Students and their parents get the opportunity to meet with teachers and staff to see where they are in terms of learning.

The screening includes an assessment of what they know about math and reading, number recognition, alphabet letters and even shapes.

District leaders say these screenings are important to set a connection between a student and their teacher.

“We want to establish a relationship, a positive relationship with our parents and with our children, because it is their first experience coming to school. And the other reason is, it’s great for teachers to be able to know what kids are coming to school with,” said Instructional Specialist, Cinda Trexler.

As these screenings begin to take place Tuesday and Wednesday, any parent who does want their kid to participate is urged to call the school district.